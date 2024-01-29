Manelu members participate in a sack race during a sports fest at Toto Gardens in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Jan. 27, 2024. Manelu translates to ‘big brother, big sister’ in the Chamorro language. The sports fest included a sack race, tug of war, football and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 22:37
|Photo ID:
|8216832
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-CX880-1329
|Resolution:
|3864x2576
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Wing Airmen volunteer for Mane’lu sports fest [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT