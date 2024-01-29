Two Story Road Performs Concert Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

240120-N-YC581-1082 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) The band Two Story Road, from Nashville, Tennessee, performs a concert in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noël O. Heeter)
