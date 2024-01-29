Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Story Road Performs Concert Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    Two Story Road Performs Concert Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Noel Heeter 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240120-N-YC581-1082 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) The band Two Story Road, from Nashville, Tennessee, performs a concert in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noël O. Heeter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:30
    VIRIN: 240120-N-YC581-1082
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson
    Concert
    Carrier Strike Group ONE
    Two Story Road

