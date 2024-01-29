Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 7 of 10]

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Perez 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240116-N-TU663-1025 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 16, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Bernadette Mafi, front left, from San Mateo, California, and Quartermaster 1st Class Montraye Whaley, from Louisville, Kentucky, cut a cake during a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. hosted by the ship’s Multicultural Heritage Committee, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 20:20
    Photo ID: 8216703
    VIRIN: 240116-N-TU663-1025
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Daniel Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    240118-N-TU663-1007
    240118-N-TU663-1012

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USS John C. Stennis
    #RCOH
    #CVN74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT