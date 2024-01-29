USS John C. Stennis Sailors celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

240116-N-TU663-1025 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 16, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Bernadette Mafi, front left, from San Mateo, California, and Quartermaster 1st Class Montraye Whaley, from Louisville, Kentucky, cut a cake during a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. hosted by the ship’s Multicultural Heritage Committee, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

