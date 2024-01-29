A C-17 Globemaster III is on display for Airmen attending the First Term Enlisted Course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. Airmen attending the course were able to learn what it takes to provide tactical airlift capabilities and global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 19:03 Photo ID: 8216658 VIRIN: 240129-F-GM429-1079 Resolution: 7275x4850 Size: 1.42 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.