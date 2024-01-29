A C-17 Globemaster III is on display for Airmen attending the First Term Enlisted Course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. Airmen attending the course were able to learn what it takes to provide tactical airlift capabilities and global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8216658
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-GM429-1079
|Resolution:
|7275x4850
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
