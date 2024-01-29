Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities [Image 2 of 4]

    First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jovanni Banuchi, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs Airmen attending the First Term Enlisted Course about the mission of the 535th AS at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. Airmen attending the course were able to learn what it takes to provide tactical airlift capabilities and global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    This work, First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    FTEC

