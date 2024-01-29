Senior Airman Jovanni Banuchi, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs Airmen attending the First Term Enlisted Course about the mission of the 535th AS at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. Airmen attending the course were able to learn what it takes to provide tactical airlift capabilities and global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8216657
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-GM429-1041
|Resolution:
|7671x5114
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
