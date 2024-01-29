Airmen attending the First Term Enlisted Course learn about the airlift capabilities of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. FTEC is designed to transition junior enlisted Airmen from a training mindset to the mission-oriented environment and prepares Airmen for their role in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 19:05
|Photo ID:
|8216656
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-GM429-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS
