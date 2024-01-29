Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen attending the First Term Enlisted Course learn about the airlift capabilities of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. FTEC is designed to transition junior enlisted Airmen from a training mindset to the mission-oriented environment and prepares Airmen for their role in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

