Airmen attending the First Term Enlisted Course learn about the airlift capabilities of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. FTEC is designed to transition junior enlisted Airmen from a training mindset to the mission-oriented environment and prepares Airmen for their role in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8216656 VIRIN: 240129-F-GM429-1005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.66 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Term Airmen learn C-17 Globemaster III capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.