JTF-RH Continues Residual Fuel Removal at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) guides a drainage line into a fuel drum to remove residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Jan. 30, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State, and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

