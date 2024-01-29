U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Jayda McNabb attempts a layup during a game against the University of New Mexico at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Falcons fell to the Lobos 66-51. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 17:43 Photo ID: 8216569 VIRIN: 240127-F-NU281-2015 Resolution: 2469x3698 Size: 4.1 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Women's Basketball v UNM [Image 10 of 10], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.