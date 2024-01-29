Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island DCTT Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    Makin Island DCTT Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Damage Controlman 1st Class Zachary Bradley, right, provides training during a damage control training team fire drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 30, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

    Damage Control
    DCTT
    Firefighting
    MKI

