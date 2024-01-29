Makin Island DCTT Drill

Senior Chief Damage Controlman Jacob O’Connell gives sailors training during a damage control training team drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 30, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)
