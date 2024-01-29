Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards hosts F-16 50th anniversary celebration

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, California to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16's first flight.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:00
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    412th Test Wing
    Viper 50
    Falcon Rejoin 50

