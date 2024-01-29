Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, California to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16's first flight.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:00 Photo ID: 8216362 VIRIN: 240125-F-HC101-1039 Resolution: 23134x5369 Size: 72.89 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Edwards hosts F-16 50th anniversary celebration, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.