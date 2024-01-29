U.S. Air Force Airman Gavyn Hinojosa, 731st Air Mobility Squadron passenger service representative, cordons off a simulated unexploded ordnance during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:59 Photo ID: 8216283 VIRIN: 240130-F-OS908-2045 Resolution: 2033x2032 Size: 1.81 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cordoning simulated UXOs during BM24-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.