Cordoning simulated UXOs during BM24-1

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Candace Yates, 731st Air Mobility Squadron passenger service representative, cordons off a simulated unexploded ordnance during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. BM24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 15:01
|Photo ID:
|8216282
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-OS908-2032
|Resolution:
|4510x2627
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
