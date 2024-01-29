Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cordoning simulated UXOs during BM24-1 [Image 3 of 5]

    Cordoning simulated UXOs during BM24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Gavyn Hinojosa, left, and Airman 1st Class Candace Yates, 731st Air Mobility Squadron passenger service representatives, assess and discuss simulated damage to infrastructure from an unexploded ordnance during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2024. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:02
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    training
    51st Fighter Wing
    731st Air Mobility Squadron
    BM24-1
    Beverly Midnight 24-1

