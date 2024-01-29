Cordoning simulated UXOs during BM24-1

U.S. Air Force Airman Gavyn Hinojosa, left, and Airman 1st Class Candace Yates, 731st Air Mobility Squadron passenger service representatives, assess and discuss simulated damage to infrastructure from an unexploded ordnance during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2024. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

