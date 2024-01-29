Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits WAMC

The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, toured Robinson Health Clinic where he met with Deputy Commander of Behavioral Health Services, Col. Janet Vaughn, and other staff members as part of his tour of Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Liberty North Carolina, January 29, 2024. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith).

