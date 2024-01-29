Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits WAMC [Image 10 of 10]

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits WAMC

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, toured Robinson Health Clinic where he met with Deputy Commander of Behavioral Health Services, Col. Janet Vaughn, and other staff members as part of his tour of Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Liberty North Carolina, January 29, 2024. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:47
    Photo ID: 8216237
    VIRIN: 240129-O-EV225-4989
    Resolution: 5328x3253
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    WAMC
    Defense Health Agency
    Fort Liberty

