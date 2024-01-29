The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, toured Robinson Health Clinic where he met with Deputy Commander of Behavioral Health Services, Col. Janet Vaughn, and other staff members as part of his tour of Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Liberty North Carolina, January 29, 2024. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith).
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8216237
|VIRIN:
|240129-O-EV225-4989
|Resolution:
|5328x3253
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits WAMC [Image 10 of 10], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT