Makin Island Rust Removal

Airman Dallas Baldwin utilizes an orbital sander to remove paint and rust on the overhead of the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 29, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

