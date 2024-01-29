Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Rust Removal

    Makin Island Rust Removal

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Airman Dallas Baldwin utilizes an orbital sander to remove paint and rust on the overhead of the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 29, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    Airman
    Seaworthy
    MKI

