PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty presents the 2023 NAS Pensacola Corry Station Captain's Cup Outstanding Athletic & Sports Achievement Trophy to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Colleen Handbury Jan. 29 during an informal recognition ceremony. NIOC, scoring 611 points and earning ten first place finishes during the year-long Captain's Cup leagues and tournaments, will display the trophy at their facility during 2024.

