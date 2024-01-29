Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 NAS Pensacola Corry Station Captain's Cup Outstanding Athletic & Sports Achievement Trophy

    2023 NAS Pensacola Corry Station Captain's Cup Outstanding Athletic & Sports Achievement Trophy

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty presents the 2023 NAS Pensacola Corry Station Captain's Cup Outstanding Athletic & Sports Achievement Trophy to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Colleen Handbury Jan. 29 during an informal recognition ceremony. NIOC, scoring 611 points and earning ten first place finishes during the year-long Captain's Cup leagues and tournaments, will display the trophy at their facility during 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8215996
    VIRIN: 240130-N-PJ019-1000
    Resolution: 3902x3902
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 NAS Pensacola Corry Station Captain's Cup Outstanding Athletic & Sports Achievement Trophy, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #CNRSE #NASP #pensacolamwr #NavyMWRCaptainsCup

