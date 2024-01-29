Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th IBCT leaves for Fort Bliss

    44th IBCT leaves for Fort Bliss

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Leonard, State Command Sergeant Major, New Jersey Army National Guard, third from left, meets with Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 27, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers are traveling to Fort Bliss, Texas, for additional training prior to deploying to Southwest Asia in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. This is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:03
    VIRIN: 240127-Z-AL508-1678
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
