    4th FW flightline operations day-to-night [Image 6 of 6]

    4th FW flightline operations day-to-night

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, performs an inspection on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. Crew chiefs specialize in detailed inspections, diagnosing malfunctions and record-keeping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8215548
    VIRIN: 240122-F-BD538-1071
    Resolution: 7774x5183
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th FW flightline operations day-to-night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15E Strike Eagle

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    aircraft
    crew chiefs
    maintenance
    Airman

