A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle takes off from the flight line at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:05 Photo ID: 8215545 VIRIN: 240122-F-BD538-1048 Resolution: 6622x4415 Size: 2.42 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW flightline operations day-to-night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.