A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, relays signals to an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot before departure at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. Crew chiefs specialize in detailed inspections, diagnosing malfunctions and record-keeping prior to the aircraft’s departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
This work, 4th FW flightline operations day-to-night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
