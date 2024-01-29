Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th FW flightline operations day-to-night [Image 1 of 6]

    4th FW flightline operations day-to-night

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle taxis down the flight line at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. The 4th Fighter Wing performs flight line operations to reinforce tactical and strategic capabilities to prepare for homeland defense missions and world-wide deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
    This work, 4th FW flightline operations day-to-night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

