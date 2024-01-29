A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle taxis down the flight line at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. The 4th Fighter Wing performs flight line operations to reinforce tactical and strategic capabilities to prepare for homeland defense missions and world-wide deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:05 Photo ID: 8215542 VIRIN: 240122-F-BD538-1017 Resolution: 6546x4364 Size: 2.83 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW flightline operations day-to-night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.