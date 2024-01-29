Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill makes waves during Gasparilla Pirate Fest [Image 8 of 9]

    MacDill makes waves during Gasparilla Pirate Fest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Service members assigned to MacDill Air Force Base participate in the annual Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 27, 2024. The event is the third largest parade in America and takes place as part of Tampa Bay’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. MacDill contributes a float in celebration of the strong ties between the installation and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    This work, MacDill makes waves during Gasparilla Pirate Fest [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill
    parade
    Tampa Bay
    mascot
    Gasparilla
    Parade of Pirates

