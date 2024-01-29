MacDill makes waves during Gasparilla Pirate Fest

Service members assigned to MacDill Air Force Base participate in the annual Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 27, 2024. The event is the third largest parade in America and takes place as part of Tampa Bay’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. MacDill contributes a float in celebration of the strong ties between the installation and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

