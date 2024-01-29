Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Staff Train for Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

    Cherry Point Clinic Staff Train for Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.1602

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and Civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point trained to earn their Lean Six Sigma Green Belt aboard the facility in early February 2024. Staff underwent the training to prepare themselves to serve as “change-agents” and lead process improvement projects aboard the clinic by applying disciplined, data-driven approaches.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.1602
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:54
    Photo ID: 8215449
    VIRIN: 920122-O-KJ310-2322
    Resolution: 3361x2241
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Staff Train for Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    LSS
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT