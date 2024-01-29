Cherry Point Clinic Staff Train for Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

Sailors and Civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point trained to earn their Lean Six Sigma Green Belt aboard the facility in early February 2024. Staff underwent the training to prepare themselves to serve as “change-agents” and lead process improvement projects aboard the clinic by applying disciplined, data-driven approaches.

