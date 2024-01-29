U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kordell Weeden-Swanzy, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, loads a GBU-38 joint direct attack munition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. Load competitions build confidence in Airmen by fostering a competitive environment and practicing the proper handling of munitions against the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8215392
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-BK945-1399
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, 52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
