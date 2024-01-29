52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Squadron assemble a GBU-38 joint direct attack munition during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. The competition provided the participating teams an opportunity to effectively and efficiently showcase their skills in a fast-paced environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

