U.S. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Squadron assemble a GBU-38 joint direct attack munition during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. The competition provided the participating teams an opportunity to effectively and efficiently showcase their skills in a fast-paced environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8215391
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-GY077-1042
|Resolution:
|5334x3561
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT