U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Kai Ahearn, left, 52nd Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Jose Herrera, 52nd Maintenance Squadron combat munitions training supervisor, assemble a GBU-38 joint direct attack munition during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. During the competition, two ammo teams of four Airmen built the munitions, while two additional load crews of three Airmen secured the munitions on to an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8215390 VIRIN: 240125-F-GY077-1036 Resolution: 5792x3866 Size: 1.35 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.