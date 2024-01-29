Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition [Image 4 of 7]

    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Kai Ahearn, left, 52nd Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Jose Herrera, 52nd Maintenance Squadron combat munitions training supervisor, assemble a GBU-38 joint direct attack munition during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. During the competition, two ammo teams of four Airmen built the munitions, while two additional load crews of three Airmen secured the munitions on to an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:15
    Photo ID: 8215390
    VIRIN: 240125-F-GY077-1036
    Resolution: 5792x3866
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition
    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition
    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition
    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition
    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition
    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition
    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    maintainer
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    maintenance
    load crew competition
    load competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT