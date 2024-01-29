52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deion Neal, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, loads an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. Every quarter, a load crew from each unit goes head-to-head in a competition that tests their weapons knowledge, speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
