U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deion Neal, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, loads an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. Every quarter, a load crew from each unit goes head-to-head in a competition that tests their weapons knowledge, speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8215389 VIRIN: 240125-F-BK945-1192 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.22 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.