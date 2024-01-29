Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition [Image 2 of 7]

    52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Looney, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Munitions Inspections noncommissioned officer in charge, assembles a GBU-38 joint direct attack munition during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. These competitions help ensure mission readiness and elevate unit morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:15
    Photo ID: 8215388
    VIRIN: 240125-F-BK945-1124
    Resolution: 7346x4897
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    maintainer
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    maintenance
    load crew competition
    load competition

