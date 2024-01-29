52nd MXG holds 4th quarter load competition

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Looney, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Munitions Inspections noncommissioned officer in charge, assembles a GBU-38 joint direct attack munition during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. These competitions help ensure mission readiness and elevate unit morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8215388
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-BK945-1124
|Resolution:
|7346x4897
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
