NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs at Help Center for Ukrainians in Helsinki

A member of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) band performs during a concert at the Help Center for Ukrainians in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 27, 2024. In addition to the Help Center concert, the five-day visit will include concerts at Kauniala Veteran’s Hospital, Vaskivuori High School, Marjatta Schools, and U.S. Embassy to Finland, as well as workshops with the Turku Rock Academy and students from Vaskivuori High School. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

