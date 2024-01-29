Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs at Help Center for Ukrainians in Helsinki [Image 9 of 13]

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs at Help Center for Ukrainians in Helsinki

    FINLAND

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Vassili Goutsoul, chairperson of the Ukrainian Association in Finland, applauds a performance by the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) band during a concert at the Help Center for Ukrainians in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 27, 2024. In addition to the Help Center concert, the five-day visit will include concerts at Kauniala Veteran’s Hospital, Vaskivuori High School, Marjatta Schools, and U.S. Embassy to Finland, as well as workshops with the Turku Rock Academy and students from Vaskivuori High School. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8215366
    VIRIN: 240127-N-DK722-1009
    Resolution: 6227x4448
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs at Help Center for Ukrainians in Helsinki [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs at Help Center for Ukrainians in Helsinki
    TAGS

    NAVEUR-NAVAF_Band
    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band Helsinki

