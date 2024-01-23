Preventative Dental Care Enhances Military Working Dog Readiness

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (January 13, 2024) – Service members from Camp Lemonnier Expeditionary Medical Facility veterinary services and the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight perform a dental cleaning for Military Working Dog (MWD) Max at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 13, 2024. Routine dental cleanings are one way the EMF’s veterinary team helps maintain MWD readiness to detect, deter and detain threats to U.S., allied and partner nation forces. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jasper Seisa)

