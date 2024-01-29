Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preventative Dental Care Enhances Military Working Dog Readiness

    Preventative Dental Care Enhances Military Working Dog Readiness

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Seisa Jasper 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (January 13, 2024) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Torye Cugal, Military Working Dog (MWD) Kennel Master, holds her MWD, Max, during a routine dental cleaning at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 13, 2024. Dental care is one way the EMF’s veterinary team helps maintain MWD readiness to detect, deter and detain threats to U.S., allied and partner nation forces. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jasper Seisa)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 05:43
    Djibouti
    CLDJ

