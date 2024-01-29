CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (January 13, 2024) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Torye Cugal, Military Working Dog (MWD) Kennel Master, holds her MWD, Max, during a routine dental cleaning at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 13, 2024. Dental care is one way the EMF’s veterinary team helps maintain MWD readiness to detect, deter and detain threats to U.S., allied and partner nation forces. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jasper Seisa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 05:43 Photo ID: 8215333 VIRIN: 240113-N-KP773-1007 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 729.3 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preventative Dental Care Enhances Military Working Dog Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Seisa Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.