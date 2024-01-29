NSA Souda Bay welcomes NMIOTC

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 25, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, welcomes Commodore Themistoklis Papadimitriou, Hellenic Navy, commandant of NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre, to NSA Souda Bay for an introductory meeting to share the mission and vision of the installation. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)
