    NSA Souda Bay welcomes NMIOTC

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes NMIOTC

    GREECE

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 25, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, welcomes Commodore Themistoklis Papadimitriou, Hellenic Navy, commandant of NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre, to NSA Souda Bay for an introductory meeting to share the mission and vision of the installation. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 02:42
    This work, NSA Souda Bay welcomes NMIOTC, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

