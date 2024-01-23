51st OSS trains cyberattack response

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabari Freeman, 51st Operations Support Squadron weather technician, practices reestablishing operations in an alternate duty location after a simulated cyberattack during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. The 51st OSS Airmen practiced relocating to train using available resources to maintain operational readiness. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

