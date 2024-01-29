51st OSS trains cyberattack response

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabari Freeman, 51st Operations Support Squadron weather technician, practices relocating and reestablishing operations in an alternate facility amid a simulated cyberattack during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. The 51st Fighter Wing continuously trains to maintain the high-level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

