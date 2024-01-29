51st OSS trains cyberattack response

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabari Freeman, 51st Operations Support Squadron weather technician, packs a bag to relocate to an alternate duty location during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. The 51st OSS Airmen practiced relocating and reestablishing operations in an alternate facility after a simulated cyberattack, training them to use available resources to maintain readiness. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

