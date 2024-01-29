Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st OSS trains cyberattack response [Image 1 of 7]

    51st OSS trains cyberattack response

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabari Freeman, 51st Operations Support Squadron weather technician, packs a bag to relocate to an alternate duty location during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. The 51st OSS Airmen practiced relocating and reestablishing operations in an alternate facility after a simulated cyberattack, training them to use available resources to maintain readiness. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 02:44
    Photo ID: 8215200
    VIRIN: 240129-F-CN389-1074
    Resolution: 5037x3351
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st OSS trains cyberattack response [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st OSS trains cyberattack response
    51st OSS trains cyberattack response
    51st OSS trains cyberattack response
    51st OSS trains cyberattack response
    51st OSS trains cyberattack response
    51st OSS trains cyberattack response
    51st OSS trains cyberattack response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    readiness
    training
    Beverly Midnight
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT