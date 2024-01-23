Fort McCoy NCO Academy students practice training event

Students at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy participate in a training session Jan. 26, 2023, near the academy complex at Fort McCoy, Wis. The NCO Academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988. The academy is one of the largest tenant organizations at Fort McCoy providing institutional training with more than 1,800 students attending annually for the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course and the Basic Leader Course. The academy’s mission is to “train and develop agile and adaptive warrior leaders and Soldiers in full-spectrum operations.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

