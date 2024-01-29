Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, Principal Officer visits CFAS [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, Principal Officer visits CFAS

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.29.0890

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan,speaks to Chuka Asike, principal officer at to the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka, Japan, during Asike’s introductory office call with Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Jan. 29, 2024. Asike visited CFAS to discuss the relationship between the consulate and the base and to meet with Fontaine for the first time since he assumed command of CFAS in September 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8215060
    VIRIN: 240129-N-WS494-2008
    Resolution: 4396x2931
    Size: 990.72 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    office call

