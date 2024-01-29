Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan,speaks to Chuka Asike, principal officer at to the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka, Japan, during Asike’s introductory office call with Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Jan. 29, 2024. Asike visited CFAS to discuss the relationship between the consulate and the base and to meet with Fontaine for the first time since he assumed command of CFAS in September 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.0890 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:59 Photo ID: 8215060 VIRIN: 240129-N-WS494-2008 Resolution: 4396x2931 Size: 990.72 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, Principal Officer visits CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.