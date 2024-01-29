Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, speaks to Sailors and employees from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) fuels department during an all-hands call at CFAS Jan. 29, 2024. In December 2023, CFAS assumed control of the fuel facilities in Sasebo at Akasaki, Iorizaki, and Yokose, which were previously operated by the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:54 Photo ID: 8215047 VIRIN: 240129-N-WS494-1007 Resolution: 5239x3493 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRJ Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.