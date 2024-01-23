CNRJ Visits CFAS Fuels Department

Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, speaks to Sailors and employees from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) fuels department during an all-hands call at CFAS Jan. 29, 2024. In December 2023, CFAS assumed control of the fuel facilities in Sasebo at Akasaki, Iorizaki, and Yokose, which were previously operated by the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

