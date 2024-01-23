Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNRJ Visits CFAS Fuels Department [Image 1 of 2]

    CNRJ Visits CFAS Fuels Department

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, speaks to Sailors and employees from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) fuels department during an all-hands call at CFAS Jan. 29, 2024. In December 2023, CFAS assumed control of the fuel facilities in Sasebo at Akasaki, Iorizaki, and Yokose, which were previously operated by the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8215045
    VIRIN: 240129-N-WS494-1003
    Resolution: 4634x3089
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRJ Visits CFAS Fuels Department [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNRJ Visits CFAS Fuels Department
    CNRJ Visits CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Fuels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT