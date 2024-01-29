Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March [Image 12 of 13]

    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.24.2001

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Sollars Elementary School students and members of the community march to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at Misawa Air Base, Japan, January 24, 2024. Sollars ES hosted the event to teach students the history of the civil rights movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2001
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 18:40
    Photo ID: 8214826
    VIRIN: 011124-F-PV484-1113
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 205.49 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March
    Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    community
    Sollars Elementary School
    MLK March

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT