Sollars Elementary School students and members of the community march to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at Misawa Air Base, Japan, January 24, 2024. Sollars ES hosted the event to teach students the history of the civil rights movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2001
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8214824
|VIRIN:
|011124-F-PV484-1090
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|405.62 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
