Sollars Elementary School students and members of the community march to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at Misawa Air Base, Japan, January 24, 2024. Sollars ES hosted the event to teach students the history of the civil rights movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2001 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 18:40 Photo ID: 8214823 VIRIN: 011124-F-PV484-1086 Resolution: 1778x1000 Size: 482.2 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sollars Elementary School 2024 MLK March [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.