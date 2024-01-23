Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1

240126-N-LR905-2130

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Jan. 26, 2024) – Members of Expeditionary Exploitation Unit 1's (EXU-1) Advanced Exploitation Company set up a system that produces high energy, ionizing radiation to X-ray a down-range hazard, as part of a training exercise with U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh/Released)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US