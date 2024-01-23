Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Bergh 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    240126-N-LR905-2121
    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Jan. 26, 2024) – Members of Expeditionary Exploitation Unit 1's (EXU-1) Advanced Exploitation Company set up a system that produces high energy, ionizing radiation to X-ray a down-range hazard, as part of a training exercise with U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh/Released

