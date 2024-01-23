The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad

Maj. Alyssa Heimerman (right), 58th Maintenance Squadron commander, Senior Master Sgt. Danielle Downs (center), previous 58 MXS senior enlisted leader, and Master Sgt. Christie Cooper (left), 58 MXS first sergeant, pose for a photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. Despite their short two months together, this all-female leadership triad emphasized transparency, family, and communication which strengthened the unit and set a future precedent for diverse, inclusive, and effective leadership within the 58 MXS.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

