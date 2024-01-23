Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad [Image 5 of 6]

    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Christie Cooper, 58th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, poses for a photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. Cooper, along with Maj. Alyssa Heimerman, 58 MXS commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Danielle Downs, 58 MXS senior enlisted leader, served as the 58 MXS leadership team from October-November 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8214662
    VIRIN: 240122-F-ST571-1084
    Resolution: 4734x3150
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    Airmen and Families
    58th SOW
    Female Leaders
    58th MXS

