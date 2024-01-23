The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad

Senior Master Sgt. Danielle Downs, previous 58 Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. Downs, along with Maj. Alyssa Heimerman, 58 MXS commander, and Master Sgt. Christie Cooper, 58 MXS first sergeant, served as the 58 MXS leadership team from October- November 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

