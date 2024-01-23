The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad

Maj. Alyssa Heimerman (center), 58th Maintenance Squadron commander, Senior Master Sgt. Danielle Downs (right), previous 58 MXS senior enlisted leader, and Master Sgt. Christie Cooper (left), 58 MXS first sergeant, pose for a photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. This trio served as the leadership team for the 58 MXS from October - November 2023 where they prioritized fostering a sense of family within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

